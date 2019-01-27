15 killed after landslide collapses wall at wedding in Peru

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- At least 15 people were killed when a landslide caused a wall to collapse at a wedding in Peru on Sunday, officials said.

Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense, or INDECI, confirmed that 15 people were killed and 29 were injured when the wall collapsed at the Alhambra Hotel in the city of Abancay.

Head of INDECI, Jorge Chávez, said about 100 guests were present at the hotel at the time of the landslide on Sunday and about 50 people were close to one of the walls that collapsed, the BBC reported.

Abancay Mayor Guido Chahuaylla said efforts were made to ensure that rescuers were able to reach those trapped and the injured were transported to a local hospital.

INDECI also announced Sunday that crews had removed the wreckage of a bus crash that killed 10 people on Friday.

The National Emergency Operations Center said the bus crashed and fell into the Huallaga River.