Oklahoma school bus collision kills 2 adults, 1 child

March 9 (UPI) -- A school bus collision in Oklahoma overnight has killed three people, including one child on the bus.

The incident occurred Friday evening in Bowlegs, Seminole County, Okla., when the school bus, carrying a middle school girls softball team, collided head-on with a car.

The SUV was in the northbound lane and moved into the southbound lane where the bus was driving to pass another vehicle, according to a preliminary investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The bus was returning from a game when the accident occurred about 20 minutes from the school.

Two people in the car died along with the girl on the bus from Konawa Junior High School, whose name and age have not been released.

"It is absolutely devastating for our community and especially the family," Konawa High School principal Karis Reavis said. "They had played Okemah [a town one hour northeast of Konowa] and were returning to Konowa."

Authorities said six other people were injured in the crash. One of them was bus driver Joseph Scoggins, 30, who was released from the hospital after being treated for head, arm and leg injuries. Five students were treated for minor injuries and also released from the hospital.

Officials said vehicles swerved to try to avoid the collision, but still wound up hitting each other head on.

The vehicles were on fire when authorities arrived at the scene.

"We know that students and staff will react in different ways to emergencies of this nature, so it will be important to have support available to assist both staff and students in need," Superintendent of the School District Cory Ellis posted on Facebook Saturday. "Counselors will be available in the school setting to assist students as they express their feelings related to last night's event."

Another School District post said that a community vigil would be held Sunday evening, classes would be canceled Monday and extra-curricular activities would be canceled next week.