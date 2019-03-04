Winner of $1.5B Mega Millions jackpot comes forward, remains anonymous

The winner of October's $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot came forward in South Carolina Monday, but elected to remain anonymous as permitted under state law. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The winner of October's $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot came forward to claim the prize Monday, but will remain anonymous, the South Carolina Education Lottery said.

The winner elected to receive a one-time payment of $877,784,124, the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in U.S. history, according to the lottery commission. Under South Carolina law, the winner is permitted to remain anonymous.

"We are delighted that the winner is a South Carolinian and has come forward to claim this remarkable prize," Hogan Brown, executive director of the South Carolina Lottery Commission, said. "We respect the winner's decision to remain anonymous, and we will honor the winner's wishes."

The commission said the winner "marvels at how every decision made that day brought the winner to the store" including allowing another customer to purchase a Quick Pick Mega Millions lottery ticket first.

"A simple act of kindness led to an amazing outcome," the commission said.

The winner's decision to come forward comes months after the Oct. 23 drawing produced the winning numbers 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70.

The payout climbed to $1.5 billion after three months and 25 draws passed without a ticket that matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 303 million and the winner became the first Mega Millions winner from South Carolina.