Michael Cohen's planned appearance before the House oversight committee was postponed on Wednesday.

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former counsel, has postponed his appearance before Congress due to threats against his family, his attorney said Wednesday.

Cohen was invited to appear before the House oversight committee on Feb. 7.

Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said in a statement verbal attacks against Cohen and his family -- by Trump and Rudy Giuliani, Trump's current personal lawyer -- were the reasons for the delay. Davis said some were made as recently as last weekend.

Davis didn't give a specific date for Cohen to appear, saying only it would be a "later date."

Cohen, a former executive in the Trump Organization, was often described by news media as Trump's "fixer." After an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, Cohen pleaded guilty in August to eight counts of campaign finance violations, bank fraud and tax fraud. He received a fine and a three-year prison sentence.