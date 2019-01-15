Mueller asks for delay in Gates sentencing

Special counsel Robert Mueller asked to be allowed to give a status update on the sentencing of Rick Gates, pictured. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller on Tuesday asked a federal judge to delay the sentencing of Rick Gates, saying the former business associate of Paul Manafort was cooperating with multiple investigations.

Mueller's team requested to be allowed to provide a status update on March 15.

"Defendant Gates continues to cooperate with respect to several ongoing investigations, and accordingly the parties do not believe it is appropriate to commence the sentencing process at this time," Tuesday's court filing said.

Gates, a former Trump campaign aide and deputy chairman of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, pleaded guilty in February to two counts -- lying to the FBI and defrauding the U.S. government.

As part of the agreement, he said he would cooperate with the special counsel probe in alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Gates is accused of transferring more than $3 million from offshore accounts.

He testified against Manafort relating to consulting work the two did in Ukraine on behalf of pro-Russian politicians.