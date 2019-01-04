An online petition calls on New York City to rename the a of Fifth Avenue after former President Barack Obama. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Thousands of people have signed a new petition to rename part of New York City's Fifth Avenue after former President Barack Obama.

The online petition, which had more than 5,800 signatures Friday, calls for the renaming of the block between 56th and 57th Streets in Manhattan "President Barack H. Obama Avenue."

The petition cites a recent renaming of a stretch of highway in downtown Los Angeles after the 44th U.S. president.

"We request the New York City Mayor and City Council do the same by renaming a block of Fifth Avenue after the former president who saved our nation from the Great Recession, achieved too many other accomplishments to list, and whose two terms in office were completely scandal free," it states.

Many cities, especially New York City, honor individuals by renaming sections of streets. Street signs are typically modified to reflect the recognition. Last month, the New York City Council approved name changes of streets to honor hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, rap artist Notorious B.I.G., folk singer Woody Guthrie and poet Andre Lorde. Approval by the council and by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is required to name the block of Fifth Avenue after Obama.

If approved, the change would affect one high-profile tenant on the block. President Donald Trump's Trump Tower would be located on Barack H. Obama Avenue. Trump has a residence in the tower, which will also serve as the headquarters of his 2020 re-election campaign.