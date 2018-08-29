Obama Boulevard becomes newest L.A. street

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Los Angeles City Council voted to change Rodeo Road's name to Obama Boulevard in honor of former President Barack Obama, Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a tweet.

"It's official," Garcetti said Tuesday night. "We're thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President @BarackObama when traveling across L.A."

The street, the latest facility or road named after Obama in the state, is a residential strip in a predominantly African-American neighborhood.

City Council President Herb Wesson proposed the name changelast year. Obama held a campaign rally at Rancho Cienega Park on Rodeo Road in 2007. The area already has streets named after presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams. Obama also studied at Occidental College in Los Angeles before he transferred to Columbia University for his bachelor's degree.

Wesson praised the move, noting council members voted for the street to be renamed on the 10th anniversary of Obama's acceptance of the Democratic nomination for president.

"In 2008, @BarackObama became the first African-American presidential nominee from a major political party, Wesson tweeted. "Today our council gave final approval to our motion to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard. Proud to take this next step on a day that meant so much to so many."

Wesson added it's also the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech at the March on Washington.

"This defining moment lives on in our hearts and inspires us to continue fighting for justice," Wesson tweeted.