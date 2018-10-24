Two killed in shooting at Kentucky grocery store

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Two people died in a shooting at a Kentucky grocery store on Wednesday, law enforcement officials said.

Jeffersontown police Chief Sam Rogers told reporters the two victims included a female bystander shot in the parking lot of the Kroger grocery store and a man shot inside the store.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. at the store about 13 miles southeast of Louisville, dispatchers from Louisville Metro Emergency Services said.

Rogers said a male suspect encountered the male victim inside the store and fired multiple shots, killing the man. The suspect then exited the store where he encountered the female victim and again fired multiple shots that proved to be fatal.

An armed civilian confronted the suspect and the two exchanged gunfire, which resulted in no injuries. The suspect fled the scene and police later apprehended him.

EMS and police from Jeffersontown and Louisville Metro departments secured the scene.

Kroger issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon, confirming the suspect's arrest.

"We are shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. today," Kroger said. "Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is now secure."