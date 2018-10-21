Six shot, three critical after shooting in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed six people were shot near the football stadium Sunday. Screen capture/Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Six people were shot at a laundromat near a football stadium in Jacksvonville, Fla., on Sunday, the sheriff's office in confirmed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said six adults were shot and three were in critical condition at A. Philip Randolph Boulevard near TIAA Bank Field where the Jaguars were playing the Texans. The game was not impacted, the sheriff's office said.

Five of the victims were men and one victim was female, Ron Lendvay, director of the department of investigations and Homeland Security at the Jacksonville sheriff's office, said. They ranged in age from 20 to 70.

No suspects were in custody. The suspect fled in what was described as a gray/silver four door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima or Maxima according to the sheriff's office.

Lendvay said authorities were working to determine whether the suspect fired from the passenger side of the vehicle or got out and fired from outside.

Authorities were also investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.