North Carolina trooper fatally shot during traffic stop

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A North Carolina state trooper was shot and killed on Wednesday and the suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Kevin K. Conner was shot multiple times when a driver opened fire at him after being stopped for a speeding violation at about 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said. After the driver fled the scene, Conner was taken to a local hospital where he died.

"The Highway Patrol family is mourning the loss of a hero and will forever be changed by the tragic events that have occurred," Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, said. "We ask everyone to please keep Trooper Conner's family and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers."

Conner approached a white GMC pickup truck for a speeding violation when the driver fired several shots at him and fled the scene toward Fair Bluff, authorities said.

The unnamed suspect evaded pursuit by local police before eventually exiting the vehicle after it was disabled while attempting to cross over a railroad crossing during the chase.

Police eventually located the suspect and placed him in custody without incident before he was transported to the Columbus County Jail by investigators.