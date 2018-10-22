Hurricane Willa became a Category 4 storm Monday and could reach Category 5 status before it makes landfall Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Image courtesy NOAA

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Hurricane Willa strengthened to a Category 4 storm Monday and could become a Category 5 storm before it makes landfall on the southwest coast of Mexico late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Willa could dump 6 to 12 inches of rain and in some areas rainfall totals could be as high as 18 inches. Floods and landslides are expected.

The storm was about 175 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and was moving north-northwest at 7 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Monday in a 3 a.m. MDT update.

A storm surge could bring destructive waves to the coastal areas.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles and tropical storm-form winds are outward up to 90 miles.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for the coast of Mexico from San Blas northward to Mazatlan, and a tropical storm warning from Playa Perula northward to south of San Blas. A tropical storm warning was also issued from north of Mazatlan to Bahia Tempehuaya.

The storm's track shows it weakening to a tropical storm as it moves east-northeast across Mexico. It could be a tropical depression by the time it reaches southern Texas Thursday.

Just to the south of Hurricane Willa, Tropical Storm Vicente is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression Monday night or Tuesday morning. The center of the storm is expected to make landfall on the southwestern coast of Mexico Tuesday, the NHC said in a 4 a.m. CDT update.

Vicente is about 195 miles south of Acapulco, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving at 10 mph, the NHC.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 45 miles.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect. Vicente could produce 3 to 6 inches of rain with some areas getting 10 inches through Wednesday. Affected cities include Guerrero, Michoca, Colima and Jalisco, just to the south of the region that will take the brunt of Hurricane Willa.

With Willa and Vicente, the 2018 Northeast Pacific hurricane season has hit a record for the most seasonal Accumulated Cyclone Energy, Meteorologist at Colorado State University Philip Klotzbach said in a Twitter post.