The "Baby Trump" blimp flies over Parliament Square in Central London on July 13 as demonstrators protest a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. West Coast got its first look Friday at the large inflatable balloon of President Donald Trump as an angry baby.

The nearly 20-feet high balloon, nicknamed "Baby Trump," flew over Los Angeles' Interstates 110 and 10 to promote the "Politicon 2018" conference.

The balloon depicts Trump as a scowling baby, wearing a diaper and holding a cellphone. It was inflated at around 6 a.m. Friday to float over the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The balloon drew considerable attention in July when it was flown over Britain during a visit by Trump, during which he met with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Financed by crowdfunding, it was part of a protest against certain Trump policies.

In its fourth year, the two-day event is billed a "Comic-Con for political nerds," and was moved this year from Pasadena to larger accommodations in Los Angeles. It features political celebrities from across the spectrum and is deliberately bipartisan. It begins Saturday and will include comedian Kathy Griffin and political commentators James Carville, Tomi Lahren and Ann Coulter.