Trending Stories

Israel freezes deportation of U.S. student Lara Alqasem
At least 20, including students, killed in Indonesia flooding
One dead, 2 missing in plane crash off Long Island
Pope Francis canonizes Pope Paul VI, slain Archbishop Romero as saints
Auto safety group calls for recall of 2.9M Hyundai, Kia vehicles

Photo Gallery

 
This week in Washington

Latest News

UPI Almanac for Monday, Oct. 15, 2018
On This Day: Navy admirals censured in Tailhook scandal
Famous birthdays for Oct. 15: Penny Marshall, Sarah Ferguson
FAA: Skydiver killed after apparent parachute malfunction
Merkel's coalition allies lose majority in Bavaria
 
Back to Article
/