FAA: Skydiver killed after apparent parachute malfunction

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A skydiver was killed when her parachute failed to open during a jump in Lod, Calif. on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The woman, whose name was not released pending notification of her family, was using her own equipment during the jump at the Lodi Parachute Center, the Fresno Bee reported.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the equipment appears to have malfunctioned, but the incident is still under investigation.

According to an investigation by the Sacramento Bee last year, the Lodi Parachute Center had 20 fatal incidents since 1981.