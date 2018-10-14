4 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Texas birthday party

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- One man is in custody after four men were killed an one was injured in a shooting at a Texas birthday party on Sunday, authorities said.

One suspect Ronnie Rodriguez Jr., 20, was taken into custody and a second suspect Ronnie Rodriguez Sr., 37, remained at large after the shooting in Taft, north of Corpus Christi, Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety said according to CNN.

Juan Espinoza Sr., 62; and his grandsons Juan Sandoval III, 20; Jeremy Sandoval, 22; and Nicky Sandoval, 25 were killed and his son Juan Espinoza Jr., 43, was airlifted to a hospital in Corpus Christi where he was in critical condition and expected to survive.

Brandley said the shooting resulted from a disagreement between two families attending a birthday of a 1-year-old child, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Authorities weren't immediately able to provide details about the nature of the conflict.