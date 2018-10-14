Trending Stories

Hurricane Leslie downgraded to tropical storm as it churns toward Portugal, Spain
Israel freezes deportation of U.S. student Lara Alqasem
At least 20, including students, killed in Indonesia flooding
Pope Francis canonizes Pope Paul VI, slain Archbishop Romero as saints
Saudis affirm 'total rejection' of threats over missing journalist

This week in Washington

Michael Keaton, Owen Wilson to star in two-part 'Documentary Now!' episode
4 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Texas birthday party
22 migrants killed in Turkey truck crash
'Doctor Who' showrunner would welcome collaboration with J.K. Rowling
Auto safety group calls for recall of 2.9M Hyundai, Kia vehicles
 
