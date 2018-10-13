Funeral held in New York for 8 limo crash victims

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mourners waited hours on Saturday to enter St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church in Amsterdam, N.Y., to pay respects to four families who lost eight children.

The combined funeral for eight of 20 people killed in a limousine crash one week ago honored Allison King, her three sisters and their husbands -- Amy Steenburg and her husband Axel Steenburg, Abigail Jackson and her husband Adam Jackson, Mary Dyson and her husband Robert Dyson, and Axel Steenburg's brother Richard Steenburg.

"It's going to take a lot of time for this city to heal," mourner Joe DeRose told CBS News.

On Wednesday, the operator of a New York limousine company, whose vehicle was involved in the accident, was taken into police custody.

Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limo, will be charged with criminally negligent homicide, his lawyer said. Hussein's father is the owner of the company.

Police said the stretch SUV limo failed to stop at an intersection in Schoharie, N.Y., near Albany, last weekend and crashed. Eighteen in the limo and two pedestrians were killed.

The vehicle failed a mandatory annual state inspection in September, and the driver did not have did not have a commercial driver's license with a passenger endorsement -- which is required for limo drivers in the state, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said this week.