A U.S. Secret Service agent stands guard outside the Oval Office of the White House on March 23. Agents said Tuesday they intercepted a suspicious letter addressed to President Donald Trump. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Federal authorities are looking into at least three pieces of suspicious mail that were sent to the White House and Pentagon, and another to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, officials said.

One was a letter addressed to President Donald Trump at the White House, and the other two were letters sent to the Pentagon that tested positive for the toxin ricin, authorities said Tuesday.

The U.S. Secret Service said the letter to Trump didn't make inside the White House, but the agency didn't say where it was intercepted.

"We are working jointly with our law enforcement partners to fully investigate this matter," the Secret Service said in a statement. "Further, all threats directed towards the president, or any Secret Service protectee, are treated seriously and fully investigated."

The Secret Service said the letter was found Monday.

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating the two suspicious letters sent to the Pentagon. One was addressed to Defense Secretary James Mattis and the other to John Richardson, chief of naval operations.

Authorities said the letters were seized at a mail sorting facility on the Pentagon campus, but away from the military headquarters building. The letters tested positive for ricin during what officials called an initial field test, and are being further tested at the FBI lab.

Also Tuesday, Cruz's campaign office in Houston received a letter that contained a "white powdery" substance.

Portions of the Phoenix Tower in Houston were evacuated. Tests later determined the substance wasn't hazardous.