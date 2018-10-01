Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Google announced multiple upgrades Monday for its Maps interface, which it said will improve travel times nationwide.

A one-tap "commute" app will be added to Google Maps displays to provide access to information about commuter delays," Google said in a blog post.

Accidents, heavy traffic and other disruptions will be reported in real time, and Maps will include information to better blend driving, walking and public transportation.

The new features will be available on iPhones and Android devices this week.

"Transit riders in 80 regions worldwide will be able to see exactly where their bus or train is in real time on the map. This will help you plan your day more efficiently," said Google product manager Ramesh Nagarajan.

He added daily commute times can be up to 60 percent longer in 25 North American cities if impediments cause delays or different routes.

"People in North America spend a full day per month commuting, which almost adds up to a two-week vacation each year," Nagarajan wrote.

The statement added that Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play Music will also be available within Google Maps.