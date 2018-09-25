Google helps users register to vote with new Doodle

Google is helping users get to the polls in November with a voter registration-themed Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating National Voter Registration Day in the United States with a new Doodle that will help users get to the polls in November.

Google's homepage features the company's classic logo alongside red, white and blue campaign buttons that advertise registering to vote.

Clicking on the logo will present users with basic voter information and how to register in each state. Midterm elections take place on Nov. 6.

National Voter Registration Day, first observed in 2012, is a national holiday that is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of every September.

Google has advocated for users to vote in the past, posting Doodles to celebrate elections taking place in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Mexico and other countries around the world.

Doodles were created by Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin when they used the company's logo to announce their attendance at the Burning Man festival in Nevada. Google has since created over 2,000 Doodles to mark holidays, special events and to highlight historical figures and famous creators.