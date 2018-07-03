Home / Top News / U.S. News

Google celebrates July Fourth early with recipe-based Doodle

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 3, 2018 at 6:42 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 3 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating July Fourth early with a new Doodle that covers dishes from across the United States.

Google's homepage features a digital cookbook that presents users with a map of the United States. Each of the fifty states and five territories can then be selected, giving information on the most highly searched for recipes on Google from each area.

Selecting New York for instance, brings up a small information sheet on chicken cutlets with a link available for a recipe. "New Yorkers pound chicken breast like they do the pavement: hard," the recipe book says.

Other examples include Washington D.C. with a recipe for crab cake, Florida with ceviche, Texas with tortilla soup and California with quinoa.

"Brave, bold, and beautiful: words paired equally well to describe the United States of America and your Great Aunt Rita's coleslaw. The 4th of July is the USA's most scrumptious summer celebration: a time when friends and family get together to celebrate the nation's independence by cooking, boiling, frying, baking, grilling, or blackening their favorite regional dishes," Google said in a statement about the holiday.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Google
Trending Stories
FBI arrests 'radicalized' Philadelphia man in July 4 terror plot in Cleveland FBI arrests 'radicalized' Philadelphia man in July 4 terror plot in Cleveland
Northeast heat wave promises a scorching July Fourth Northeast heat wave promises a scorching July Fourth
Northern California wildfire grows by more than 10,000 acres Northern California wildfire grows by more than 10,000 acres
German government reaches agreement on migrant deal German government reaches agreement on migrant deal
Teen soccer team, coach found alive in Thailand cave Teen soccer team, coach found alive in Thailand cave