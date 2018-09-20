GOP senators to Kavanaugh's accuser: Testify next week, or we will vote

Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh faces accusations that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford at a high school party in the 1980s. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Christine Blasey Ford has been told to testify about an alleged sexual assault involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh -- or the Senate will vote on his confirmation.

Ford, a research psychologist in California, has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a high school party in the 1980s. She and Kavanaugh are scheduled to testify in the Senate Monday, but she wants to delay the hearing until the FBI can investigate her case.

Kavanaugh, a district judge in Washington D.C., denies the accusations.

Republican senators say they won't wait for the FBI.

"She said she wanted to appear but if she changes her mind and refuses to appear, there's not much we can do," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said. "We can't force her to do that. And so nothing really else would remain of the investigation and background of the judge and we would vote on the nomination."

Ford's attorneys issued a statement saying there are multiple witnesses that need to be interviewed, not just Ford and Kavanaugh.

The accusations have already delayed Kavanaugh's confirmation -- it was originally scheduled for a full vote Thursday.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, urged Ford to testify as scheduled on Monday.

"Otherwise there are these very serious allegations hanging over the head of a nominee who has emphatically denied them and that's just not a good way for us to end," Collins said.

This isn't the first time allegations have come up during a Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Twenty-seven years ago, legal staffer Anita Hill accused then-nominee Clarence Thomas of sexually harassment concerning sex and adult videos while she worked in his office. The Senate judiciary committee hearings that featured her testimony made headlines for days.

Thomas was ultimately confirmed and is now the longest serving justice. Hill, now a gender studies professor at Brandeis University, said she supports Ford's push for an FBI investigation.

"I know what their staffs' qualifications are," Hill said, referring to the judiciary committee. "But I doubt they are qualified to carry out this investigation in a neutral fashion.

"I think it's ironic that we have senators who are deciding about who is going to sit on the highest court, but they can't really put partisanship aside long enough to put together a fair hearing to get to the truth about this situation."