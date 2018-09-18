Sailor dies in 'mishap' aboard USS George H.W. Bush

A U.S. sailor died during an incident on the flight deck of the USS George H. W. Bush. File Photo by Ronen Zvulun/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A sailor died this week during a "mishap" on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, the U.S. Navy announced Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Monday while the vessel was operating in the Atlantic Ocean during routine operations. No other service members were injured.

The USS George H.W. Bush was among nearly 30 vessels put out to sea from Norfolk, Va., earlier this month ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on the East Coast.

The Navy said it would release the name of the sailor 24 hours after notification of family.

"We ask for your patience and understanding as the crew grieves the loss of one of their shipmates," a statement from the office of Naval Air Force Atlantic Cmdr. Dave Hecht said.