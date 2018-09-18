Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Big 12 golf champion Celia Barquin Arozamena was found dead on an Iowa golf course and a man has been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Barquin Arozamena, 22, attended Iowa State University. Golfers found her golf bag unattended on Monday, before police tracked down her body at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Police said Barquin Arozamena died after an assault.

Colin Daniel Richards, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on $5 million bond, according to Story County records. Richards has no known address.

Officers were called to the course at 10:24 a.m. before finding Barquin Arozamena's body "some distance away" from the golf bag, according to a release from the Ames Police Department.

Barquin Arozamena was the Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year last year. She was a native of Puente San Miguel, Spain. Barquin Arozamena exhausted her eligibility at Iowa State in 2017-18. She was finishing her degree in civil engineering.

"Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed," ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a news release. "Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador."

"We are all devastated," Iowa State head women's golf coach Christie Martens said. "Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends. She loved Iowa State and was an outstanding representative for our school. We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life."

The Cyclones will honor Barquin Arozamena at Saturday's football game against Akron. Iowa State's golf team withdrew from the East & West Match Play in Ann Arbor, Mich., this week to mourn the loss.