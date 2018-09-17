Trump announces 10% tariffs on $200B worth of Chinese goods

President Donald Trump Monday announced new 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods imported into the United States. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Monday he will impose 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods imported into the United States.

Trump said the tariffs will begin at a level of 10 percent on Sept. 24, and will increase to 25 percent on Jan. 1. He added if China "takes retaliatory action against our farmers or other industries" the administration will immediately implement tariffs on approximately $267 billion of additional imports.

"As president, it is my duty to protect the interests of working men and women, farmers, ranchers, businesses, and our country itself," Trump said. "My administration will not remain idle when those interests are under attack."

The United States and China have been engaged in an ongoing trade war after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on the country over theft of intellectual property.

Most recently, the United States imposed $16 billion worth of Chinese goods including motorcycles, railway cars and thermometers in August and China responded by announcing 25 percent duties on 333 U.S. imports worth $16 billion.

"China has had many opportunities to fully address our concerns," Trump said on Monday. "Once again, I urge China's leaders to take swift action to end their country's unfair trade practices. Hopefully, this trade situation will be resolved, in the end, by myself and President Xi [Jinping] of China, for whom I have great respect and affection."