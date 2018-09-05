Trending Stories

FBI recovers stolen ruby slippers from 'Wizard of Oz'
Kavanaugh grilled in Senate as 'pandemonium' grips confirmation hearing
Doctoral student killed in Chicago hours after arriving from California
African migrants surge at U.S.-Mexico border; Rio Grande drownings up
Gordon hits land in Mississippi, Alabama; child killed

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the U.S. Open Tennis Championships

Latest News

Mets' Todd Frazier tricks umpire into catch call by using different baseball
Amanda Bynes reunites with 'Hairspray' producer Neil Meron
Florida hunters bag 750-pound alligator
Will Smith has 'Fresh Prince' reunion with Alfonso Ribeiro
Lockheed to repair, overhaul stealth bomber countermeasure systems
 
Back to Article
/