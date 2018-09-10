Isaac strengthens into hurricane behind Florence, Helene

Expected track for Tropical Storm Isaac, which became a storm Saturday afternoon. Image courtesy the National Hurricane Center

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- As Hurricane Florence is heading toward the East Coast, two other storms are bringing up the rear -- Helene and Isaac.

Isaac turned into a hurricane overnight Sunday, forecasters said, and is moving toward the Lesser Antilles.

Isaac is located about 1,230 miles east of the Windward Islands and has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the NHC said in its latest update. It is moving west near 13 mph.

A tropical storm becomes a hurricane when maximum sustained winds reach at least 74 mph.

A westward motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through the end of the week. Based on the current forecast, Isaac will move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center and tropical-storm force winds extend outward up to 45 miles.

"There is a growing consensus that this system could threaten the Lesser Antilles during the middle or latter part of the week," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

People in other places in the Caribbean, such as Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba, Jamaica and the Bahamas, and the United States should stay aware of Isaac's path beyond the Lesser Antilles, AccuWeather reported.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect and no hazards affecting land.

"Isaac is a small hurricane and uncertainty in the forecast is higher than normal, NHC Forecaster John Cangialosi said in Monday's forecast discussion. "Although Isaac is forecast to begin weakening when it approaches the Lesser Antilles, it is still expected to be at or near hurricane intensity when it reaches the islands."