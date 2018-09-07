Kansas man charged with murder of girlfriend on board Carnival cruise ship

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Kansas man was arrested and charged for the murder of his girlfriend while they were on board a Carnival cruise ship earlier this year, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Eric Newman, 53, was charged with second degree murder of Tamara Tucker, 50. According to the indictment, on or around Jan. 19, Newman and Tucker were traveling on board the Carnival Elation, which embarked from Jacksonville, Fla.

Prosecutors say Newman killed Tucker during the voyage, but did not release details.

According to earlier reports, Carnival said Tucker "fell from her balcony to several decks below."

Tucker died two days after her 50th birthday.

She worked as a professor of social work at Park University for the past 10 years and left behind one adult son, according to her obituary.

Newman's detention hearing is scheduled for Sep. 12.