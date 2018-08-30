Texas police officer who fatally shot black teen gets 15 years in prison

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A jury in Texas sentenced former police officer Roy Oliver to 15 years in prison for the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards on Wednesday.

Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before deciding on the 15-year sentence and also assed Oliver a $10,000 fine for firing his rifle into a car full of five unarmed teenagers and killing Jordan, The Dallas Morning News reported.

"We believe that this is historic," District Attorney Faith Johnson said.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of at least 60 years for Oliver, while the defense argued for 20 years or less, CNN reported.

Johnson described Oliver as a "killer in blue" who betrayed his oath to defend citizens, while Defense attorney Bob Gill argued Oliver acted in "sudden passion" by firing his weapon into the vehicle multiple times.

On Tuesday, Oliver was found guilty of murder and not guilty on two charges of aggravated assault for the April 2017 shooting, which took place after he and his partner Tyler Gross heard gunshots while breaking up a house party.

The shots came from a nearby nursing home and were unrelated to the party and the shooting took place as a Chevrolet Impala -- driven by Jordan's brother, Vidal Allen -- was leaving the party.

During the trial he testified he "had no other option" but to fire his weapon at the car because he believed it was going to hit Gross.

Gross testified that he didn't believe the car was trying to hit him and Vidal testified he had no intent of hitting the officer.

During the sentencing hearing Oliver's wife Ingrid Oliver and his mother Linda Oliver requested a lighter sentence to allow him to spend time with his 3-year-old son.

"He needs his father's love. He needs his father's income. He needs his father's guidance," Linda Oliver said.

Oliver's half-sister Wendi Oliver, who reached out to Jordan's mother after the shooting and sat with his family during closing arguments, told jurors not to be lenient.

"I hope he gets what he deserves," she said. "And I feel sorry for what he has done to this boy."

Jordan's biological mother Shaunkeyia Stephen said it would be "only fair" for Oliver to receive a life sentence for killing her son.

"Jordan has been given a life in heaven, and I pray Roy Oliver is given a life in prison," she said.