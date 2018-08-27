John McCain says he died 'a proud American' in farewell statement

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said he considered himself the "luckiest man on earth" in a farewell statement issued two days after his death. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Sen. John McCain said he lived and died a proud American but warned against allowing patriotism to be warped into "tribal rivalries" in a farewell statement issued two days after his death.

Rick Davis, the Republican senator's adviser and family spokesman, read the letter Monday at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix. McCain died Saturday, a year after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

"Thank you for the privilege of serving you and for the rewarding life that service in uniform and in public office has allowed me to lead," the statement reads.

"'Fellow Americans' -- that association has meant more to me than any other. I have lived and died a proud American."

McCain said he felt like "the luckiest person on earth" and attributed that fortune to his wife and seven children.

Though he offered praise for "the world's greatest republic," the United States, he offered a warning.

"We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe. We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been," the statement read.

"We are 325 million opinionated, vociferous individuals. We argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other in our raucous public debates. But we have always had so much more in common with each other than in disagreement. If only we remember that and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country we will get through these challenging times. We will come through them stronger than before. We always do."

McCain's talk of rivalries may have been in reference to his own with President Donald Trump. The two butted heads over a number of issues -- the Affordable Care Act and the necessity of funding for a border wall -- in Trump's 19 months in office.

Trump offered a cursory acknowledgement of McCain's death Saturday, tweeting: "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!"

Trump also ordered the U.S. flag at the White House to fly at half-staff Saturday evening, but it was raised back to full staff just after midnight Sunday. The U.S. Flag Code says flags should be lowered the day a member of Congress dies and the next day in lieu of a presidential proclamation stating otherwise.

Customarily, though, the flag is lowered until a funeral is held.

A veterans' group called VoteVets criticized the lack of a presidential proclamation and called Trump "a pathetic, thin-skinned, self-centered, low-class, petty coward."

The flag at the Capitol and at other buildings throughout Washington, D.C., remained at half-staff as of Monday afternoon.

McCain, who was 81 at the time of his death, will lie in state in the Arizona State Capitol and U.S. Capitol before his burial Sunday.

The longtime representative will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday with a service at North Phoenix Baptist Church on Thursday. Former Vice President Joe Biden was scheduled to eulogize his former Senate colleague.

After McCain's body is flown to Washington, he will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Friday. His private funeral will take place at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday and burial for the former Naval pilot will be held in Annapolis, Md., on Sunday.

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will give eulogies at his funeral in Washington. McCain also asked Vice President Mike Pence to attend, but didn't want Trump to be there.

