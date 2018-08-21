Trending Stories

Tornado uncovers hidden historic buildings in small Iowa town
Hurricane Lane to pass south of Hawaii, bring riptide currents
EU threatens to fine social media for terrorist content
Judge orders trial of Michigan health director over Flint water crisis
WHO: Measles cases in Europe surge to record level

Photo Gallery

 
Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin through the years

Latest News

Avicii receives posthumous MTV VMA award
Microsoft shuts down Russia-linked sites targeting midterm elections
WWE Raw: The Shield reunite to save Reigns from Strowman
Ghana takes big step by tapping its own natural gas
Earth's earliest animals were strange sea creatures millions of centuries ago
 
Back to Article
/