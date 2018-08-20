Walmart announced Monday a collaboration with health insurer Anthem, by which Medicare Advantage customers can purchase over-the-counter medications at Walmart stores on online. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Walmart is partnering with one of the United States' largest health insurance providers to expand seniors' access to over-the-counter medication, the companies said Monday.

The Arkansas-based retail giant announced it's teaming up with Anthem for the campaign, which will begin in January.

Those enrolled in Anthem's Medicare Advantage can use their OTC plan allowances to purchase medications and health-related items, like first aid supplies, support braces and pain relievers at Walmart stores and on its website.

The collaboration is meant to improve access to products and significantly reduce out-of-pocket costs, a Walmart statement said.

The partnership could draw more customers to Walmart, as well.

Those currently in the Anthem program who pay for plans with the OTC benefit can buy those items online or by telephone, or they can shop in stores, but not both. The Walmart partnership will allow seniors to choose either option.

About 250,000 customers enrolled in Anthem's Medicate Advantage program have the extra-cost OTC benefit. Walmart has a similar program with health insurer Humana.

Walmart said over 90 percent of Americans live within 10 miles of one of its stores, and the company will continue to offer free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more.