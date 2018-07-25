Walmart, Waymo to test self-driving shuttle service for shoppers

July 25 (UPI) -- Waymo, the autonomous vehicle arm of Google-parent Alphabet Inc., will begin trials with Walmart this summer to shuttle around shoppers in self-driving minivans, the companies announced Wednesday.

The pilot program will begin in a suburban region of Phoenix, where Waymo is already running tests.

Passengers will be involved during testing of the program, which Walmart calls a "self-driving grocery chauffeur."

"Think back 10 years ago when shopping online for your groceries seemed like something only the Jetsons did. Today, it's everywhere!" Tom Ward, Walmart's vice president of digital operations, said. "Now, think about self-driving cars. They still seem really far off to me ... but they aren't. They're on roads today, without drivers!"

Ward said Walmart employees will fill the customers' orders and Waymo will pick them up.

"They transport customers to and from pickup, and all the while, those customers can text, nap, work... you name it!" Ward said.

For now, the service will be tested only with about 400 Waymo users known as "early riders,"

Waymo is also partnering with DDR Corp., a real estate investment company that owns and manages value-oriented shopping centers.

The pilot for DDR will launch at the Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center in Chandler, Ariz., where DDR will offer shoppers and diners rides in self-driving vehicles, Waymo said in a statement.

"Our self-driving cars will also become an integral part of the VIP experience for visitors in Phoenix," the company said.

Waymo and the Element Hotel in Chandler are also partnering in the trial to test guest services. Waymo also is expanding partnerships with AutoNation and Avis Budget Group.