9-year-old's lemonade stand robbed at gunpoint, police say

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a 9-year-old boy's lemonade stand at gunpoint.

The Union County Sheriff's Office in Monroe, N.C. said the boy was approached by a teenage suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at the boy's stomach, demanded money and fled the scene on foot. The boy was not injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a camouflage hat and black t-shirt.

"While searching the area for the suspect, deputies located a trail in the woods where a camo hat, a black colored BB handgun and the stolen metal tin were recovered," the Union County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Deputies believe the suspect left a bicycle and walked from there to the lemonade stand before the robbery."

"I've never heard of a lemonade stand robber," Sheriff's spokesman Tony Underwood told reporters. "I think people are capable of a lot of things but not robbing a child at a lemonade stand. That one takes it to a new level."

Underwood said less than $20 in cash was stolen, WSOC-TV reported.