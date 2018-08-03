Amber Alert issued for Chinese 12-year-old missing from D.C. airport

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Police believe a young girl is in extreme danger after being taken from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

JinJing Ma, 12, in the U.S. as part of a tour group from China, was last seen leaving the airport Thursday with a middle-aged Asian woman, Virginia State Police said.

Ma, who received her passport just prior to check-in, left her group and went to a woman's restroom where she met up the woman, who helped her change clothes, police said. They both walked together to the arrivals area of the airport and disappeared.

Police say even though it appears the child may have left willingly, she is still in extreme danger and could become a victim of human trafficking.

"At this point we don't know the exact circumstances as to why the child left with this Asian female. The child appears to have left without any force," said Metropolitan Washington Airports Police Chief David Huchler.

The Amber Alert was issued several hours hours after Ma went missing, something Huchler was asked about during a news conference.

"During the course of the day, we've been working with the FBI, attempting to get in touch with the Chinese Embassy, soliciting help from the State Department, and so the investigation, just because of the circumstances, didn't warrant what we're doing right now, and that is soliciting the help of the public," Huchler said.

Ma was last seen about 8:15 a.m. Thursday as she arrived at the airport with a tour group from China. The group of students had visited various locations around the United States.

A witness told police he may have seen the same woman in New York City meet with Ma and hand her food.

Ma is described as 4'11" tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans pants and a black jacket.

The woman involved with her disappearance is described as Asian, about 40 years old with black hair and last seen wearing a black dress.

Ma and the woman were both were seen possibly entering a white Infinity QX70, a 2016 or 2018 model with unknown New York license plates. Police believe a man was driving the car.

Anyone with information should call 703-417-2400.