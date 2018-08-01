Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Police in Aurora, Colo., shot a man to death Tuesday who had just killed an intruder moments before officers arrived.

Aurora Police Department officers responded to a 911 call from a woman and arrived to "a very chaotic and violent scene," Chief Nick Metz said in a statement.

"Officers heard gunshots fired from inside the home, and encountered an armed adult male," Metz said. "An officer discharged his firearm striking the armed male who was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."

The homeowner was identified as 73-year-old Richard Black, a Vietnam veteran, according to KDVR-TV.

Police found the unidentified intruder dead on the bathroom floor. He is suspected of causing "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries" to a child in the home before Black shot him, officials said.

The APD is investigating the shooting with other law enforcement agencies, including the Denver Police Department, and has so far released few details.

"This investigation is extremely complex. In order to conduct a comprehensive investigation, we continue to methodically collect evidence, interview witnesses, and review all available recordings, to include the body-worn cameras of all involved officers," the APD said in a statement Tuesday night.