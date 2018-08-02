Watch live: Sarah Sanders holds White House news briefing

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders addresses reporters Wednesday in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. Photo by Tasos Kapodis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders will hold a news briefing with reporters Thursday afternoon.

The event will be streamed live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT, the White House said.

Among the topics Sanders may be asked about include a judge's ruling Wednesday that withholding funding from "sanctuary cities" would be unconstitutional.

Trump's press officer might also be questioned about the Environmental Protection Agency's rollback plan Thursday to lower Obama-era federal fuel standards.

Another expected topic of discussion is Turkey's ongoing detention of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson. Thursday, Turkey called for the immediate removal of new U.S. sanctions tied to the case.