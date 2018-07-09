Poll: Most Americans drive frequently, find it enjoyable

July 9 (UPI) -- Most Americans drive a vehicle at least several times a week, and about one-third say they enjoy it "a great deal," a Gallup poll released Monday indicates.

The survey found 64 percent of respondents said they drive every day and 19 percent drive most days. Six percent said they never drive, another 6 percent drive only a few times a month and 4 percent said they rarely do.

The poll found 86 percent said they own or lease a vehicle.

Among those most likely to drive every day are men (69 percent compared to women at 59 percent), suburbanites (72 percent), 30- to 49-year-olds (76 percent), people who have children under 18 (78 percent), those who make $90,000 or more per year (82 percent) and college graduates (74 percent).

Those most likely to drive rarely or never are women (18 percent), city residents (19 percent), those 65 or older (23 percent), those without children under 18 (17 percent), those who make less than $36,000 (27 percent) and those without a college degree (19 percent).

"Adults from households with lower incomes may not own a car, may not have a job or may be cautious about how often they need to fill up their gas tank, making their ability or need to drive less frequent," Gallup said. "Still, majorities of both groups drive at least most days in a week, and only about one-quarter of each group drives a few times a month, rarely or never."

Meanwhile, 34 percent said they enjoy driving "a great deal," 44 percent said they enjoy it "a moderate amount," 13 percent don't enjoy it much and 8 percent don't enjoy it at all.

The research found men are more likely than women to find driving highly enjoyable -- 41 percent to 27 percent.

Gallup surveyed more than 1,500 adults from April 23-29 by telephone interview, and the poll has a margin of error of 3 points.