Daimler approved to test self-driving vehicles in Beijing

July 6 (UPI) -- German automaker Daimler is the first foreign company licensed to test its autonomous vehicles in Beijing, the company announced on Friday.

With the certification, the maker of Mercedes-Benz vehicles can begin road tests of self-driving cars in Beijing, "a metropolis with unique and complex urban traffic situations," a company statement said.

Daimler has similar licenses in Germany and the United States and has had a research facility in China since 2005.

The automaker opened its Mercedes-Benz Research and Development China Center in Beijing in 2015, and has joined with numerous local companies and universities to learn the Asian market for automobiles and trucks.

A challenge for autonomous vehicles has been their behavior in traffic settings. The ability to use Beijing traffic for road tests can help the company "adapt its technologies to China's traffic environment," Daimler said.