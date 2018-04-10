Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Sarah Sanders holds White House news briefing

By Sam Howard  |  April 10, 2018 at 1:39 PM
April 10 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was scheduled to give an on-camera news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The conference was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

Sanders will likely face questions about Trump's decision Tuesday to miss the Summit of the Americas this week in Peru.

Instead, Trump will focus on a reported chemical attack in Syria this past weekend. The president has said "nothing is off the table" regarding a U.S. response to the attack.

Sanders may also field questions about the resignation of White House homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert, a $25 million settlement in federal court between the now-closed Trump University and former students and Monday's FBI raid on the apartment of Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

