Poll: More young Democrats planning to vote in midterms

April 10 (UPI) -- Research Tuesday from Harvard University says more young Democrats plan to vote in this fall's midterm elections than young Republicans.

The Harvard Institute of Politics survey asked how many U.S. adults under 30 will vote in November. Thirty-seven percent said they will "definitely" vote -- a rise from 23 percent in 2014 and 31 percent in 2010.

"Millennials and post-Millennials are on the verge of transforming the culture of politics today and setting the tone for the future," polling director John Della Volpe said. "This generation of young Americans is as engaged as we have ever seen them in a midterm election cycle."

Young Democrats are largely driving the increase (51 percent), while just 36 percent of young Republicans said they will definitely vote.

Voting interest appears to be up across the board. At this point in the 2014 cycle, 28 percent of Democrats and 31 percent of Republicans said they are "definite."

Still, the majority of youth show a Democratic preference, which has risen since a previous poll last fall.

In a Harvard poll last fall, 65 percent of young voters said they preferred Democratic control of Congress, which rose to 69 percent in Tuesday's survey. Also, youth approval of President Donald Trump has remained at 25 percent.

The survey also asked about trust in technology companies. Forty-five percent said they trust Amazon and 44 percent trust Google -- about twice the number who said they trust Uber, Twitter and Facebook

The findings come as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was on Capitol Hill Tuesday to testify on user privacy.

The survey polled more than 2,631 young adults and has a margin of error of about 3 points.