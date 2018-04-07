Boeing lands deal with American Airlines in blow to rival Airbus

April 7 (UPI) -- American Airlines announced Friday that it would order 47 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and cancel its order with Boeing's European rival Airbus.

Boeing's Dreamliners for long-range, international flights have a combined list price of $12.3 billion, but terms of both deals are not being disclosed. And airlines are usually able to get planes at a discounted price.

The new advanced carbon-composite jetliners boost Boeing's aircraft sales in the United States.

American Airlines already has 35 787s. Still, the expansion of its fleet as one of the the world's largest airlines is a blow to Airbus, since U.S. Airways order with Airbus before it merged with American is now canceled.

American's predecessor had ordered 22 of Airbus' twin-aisle A350 jets.

Ordered were 22 787-8s and 25 of the 787-9 variant -- both two-aisle configurations.

The first delivery of Boeing 787 jets to American Airlines set for 2020 with first deliveries to replace Boeing 767 jets. Later deliveries set for 2023 will replace Airbus A330 and older Boeing jets.