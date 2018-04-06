Boeing to produce Super Hornets, Growlers for Navy

April 6 (UPI) -- Boeing was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for services in support of F/A-18E Super Hornets and the EA-18G Growler.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $54.3 million under the terms of a modified fixed-price-incentive-firm contract that was previously awarded.

The agreement enables Boeing to manufacture and produce 38 F/A-18E Super Hornets and 21 EA-18G Growlers aircraft for the Navy.

Work on the contract will occur in various location across the United States.

The Defense Department said that it would be using expired funds to fund the contract deal, which is allowed under Pentagon financial management regulation.

The expired funds will be allocated and obligated to Boeing from Navy fiscal 2013 and 2014 aircraft procurement funds.