Home / Top News / U.S. News

Police: 'Active shooter' at YouTube headquarters

By Danielle Haynes  |  Updated April 3, 2018 at 5:04 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 3 (UPI) -- YouTube employees said they were barricaded inside their offices at the company's San Bruno, Calif., headquarters Tuesday as police responded to an "active shooter" at the building.

The San Bruno Police Department posted a tweet in the afternoon ordering the public to stay away from the area near Cherry Avenue and Bay Hill Drive.

"We are responding to an active shooter," the tweet said.

Representatives from San Francisco General Hospital and Stanford University Hospital told KPIX-TV in San Francisco that they received patients from the incident.

YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik posted on Twitter that he heard shooting.

"Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers," he wrote.

Lavrusik later tweeted that he was safe and had been evacuated from the building.

At least 1,000 people work at YouTube headquarters, which spans multiple buildings.

This is a developing story.

Trending Stories
China couple find missing daughter after 24-year search China couple find missing daughter after 24-year search
Rep. Esty will not seek reelection after mishandling harassment allegations Rep. Esty will not seek reelection after mishandling harassment allegations
NYC sees heaviest April snowfall in 36 years NYC sees heaviest April snowfall in 36 years
Justice Dept. to require judges meet annual 'quota' in immigration cases Justice Dept. to require judges meet annual 'quota' in immigration cases
Student who threatened Penn. high school had 1,600 rounds: police Student who threatened Penn. high school had 1,600 rounds: police