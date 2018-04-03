Police: 'Active shooter' at YouTube headquarters

April 3 (UPI) -- YouTube employees said they were barricaded inside their offices at the company's San Bruno, Calif., headquarters Tuesday as police responded to an "active shooter" at the building.

The San Bruno Police Department posted a tweet in the afternoon ordering the public to stay away from the area near Cherry Avenue and Bay Hill Drive.

"We are responding to an active shooter," the tweet said.

Representatives from San Francisco General Hospital and Stanford University Hospital told KPIX-TV in San Francisco that they received patients from the incident.

YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik posted on Twitter that he heard shooting.

"Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers," he wrote.

Lavrusik later tweeted that he was safe and had been evacuated from the building.

At least 1,000 people work at YouTube headquarters, which spans multiple buildings.

This is a developing story.