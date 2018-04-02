Florida Atlantic to hold clinic to benefit families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting

Florida Atlantic will conduct a one-hour football clinic on Saturday, with all proceeds going to the families of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Owls head coach Lane Kiffin told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the idea came to pass following a recent conversation with public speaker Jon Gordon.

"It just kind of came to me," Kiffin said. "I think it started with Jon Gordon telling me he was coming down here, he was gonna swing by and see me and he was going over there to help. It just kind of triggered, there's gotta be something we can figure out to do."

The clinic, which will be open to anyone from kindergarten through eighth grade, will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Seventeen Marjory Stoneman Douglas students and faculty members were killed when a shooter opened fire at the school Feb. 14.

FAU hosted the Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team at practice last month.