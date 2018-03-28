Disney Channel star Caroline Sunshine joins White House press team

March 28 (UPI) -- A former star on the Disney Channel is joining President Donald Trump's White House team as a press aide.

Caroline Sunshine, known for playing the role of Tinka Hessenheffer in Shake It Up, had been serving as a White House intern.

"Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN.

Before her internship, Sunshine, 22, interned for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party.

Trump has turned to television personalities to fill White House roles before. This month, he named CNBC financial analyst Larry Kudlow as his top economic director and Fox News analyst John Bolton as national security adviser.

Former Apprentice and Big Brother star Omarosa Manigault Newman also worked for the Trump administration in the public liaison office before her resignation last month.

Sunshine's appointment to the press office comes as the White House is searching for a communications director, following the departure of Hope Hicks.

Sunshine was also in the 2010 film Marmaduke.