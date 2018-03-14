Kudlow accepts post as Trump's economic director

March 14 (UPI) -- Conservative media analyst Lawrence Kudlow accepted President Donald Trump's offer to be the director of the National Economic Council, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

The 70-year-old replaces Gary Cohn, who stepped down last week after Trump announced he would impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum.

"Larry Kudlow was offered, and accepted, the position of assistant to the president for economic policy and director of the National Economic Council," a statement from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. "We will work to have an orderly transition and will keep everyone posted on the timing of him officially assuming the role."

Kudlow told The Wall Street Journal he was surprised Trump offered him the job.

"I thought he was calling to bawl me out because I was so critical," Kudlow said of a phone call he received from the president Sunday.

Kudlow has shown support for the Republican-led tax overhaul and Trump's push for deregulation, but they differ on trade.

"The president wants to hear me, even if we disagree. He told me that several times," he said.

Kudlow has been a commentator on CNBC and has his own radio show. He was a budget aide for former President Ronald Reagan and has had jobs on Wall Street.