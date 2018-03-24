Iowa family of 4 found dead in Mexico

March 24 (UPI) -- An Iowa family was found dead Friday at a vacation condominium in Tulum, Mexico.

During a welfare check, Mexican officials found Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, according to Mark Williams, chief dispatcher for the Creston Police Department in Iowa.

The family was reported missing to local police, who contacted the U.S. State Department to get in touch with Mexican officials to check on the family at the Caribbean condo.

An official with the state attorney general, the office investigating the deaths, said the bodies of the parents were found in bed and those of the children were found in front of a television.

Police said there were "no signs of traumatic injury" to the family. Autopsies are being conducted in Mexico to determine cause of death, police said.

A relative told CNN the family arrived in Tulum on March 15 and were staying in a house they found through a vacation rental company.

The family member said the last time anyone heard from the vacationers was the day they arrived, when the son posted a photo to Snapchat of his feet by the water.

The family was to return their vacation Wednesday. Thinking their flight had been delayed, extended family members waited until Thursday to report them missing.