At least 25 injured after explosion on ferry in Mexico

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- At least 25 people were in the Mexican resort town of Playa del Carmen after an explosion occurred on a ferry Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Twenty Mexicans, three Canadians and two Americans were injured but in stable condition, according to Local Civil Defense director Juan Medina Sosa. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Initial nnews reports said the nuber of people injured was between 15 and 18.

Witnesses said the blast caused a fireball to shoot across the deck of the ferry and sent debris flying in several directions.

A video of the explosion shows the blast occurring while the boat was docked.

Photos of the ship after the blast show a section almost entirely blown out.

Mexican journalist Denise Maerker reported that the company that operates the ferry -- Barcos Caribe -- is owned by former Quintana Roo governor Roberto Borge.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blast but initial reports indicate that it was caused either by a gas leak or engine failure.