U.S. Embassy in Mexico narrows travel alert for Playa del Carmen

March 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Embassy in Mexico updated a travel warning for the Caribbean city of Playa del Carmen, narrowing the restricted areas government employees must avoid after an "ongoing security threat."

The new warning narrows the threat to five neighborhoods of Playa del Carmen that U.S. government personnel are prohibited from visiting: Centro, Calica, Gonzalo Guerrero, Quintas del Carmen and Villas del Carmen.

The neighborhoods are bordered by Avenida Benito Juarez, 50 Avenida Sur (Highway 307), and Calle 34 Norte, according to the alert.

The revision sent Friday clarifies that the threat is separate from the threat against ferries operating between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel, which U.S. government personnel are still prohibited from using and U.S. citizens are advised against using.

Resort areas in Riviera Maya, including those near Playa del Carmen, outside of the restricted neighborhoods are allowed for travel, according to the alert.

The U.S. Consular Agency in Playa del Carmen, which had closed Wednesday after the first alert was sent, will reopen for normal operations on Monday.

The warnings came after a bomb exploded last month and injured at least 25 people on a ferry that runs between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel.