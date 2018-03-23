Virginia man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Scott Taylor

March 23 (UPI) -- Law enforcement arrested a Virginia man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor using a shotgun, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, faces charges of threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Virginia said Godwin made the threat at Taylor's Virginia Beach office after he became frustrated during a discussion about marijuana policy.

"Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this. I will just handle this myself," Godwin allegedly told a staff member in the office before pointing at two staffers and saying, "You two are next."

Court documents indicate Godwin had two other "aggressive interactions" with Taylor and his staffers, the statement from the attorney's office said. In 2017, he allegedly visited Taylor's private residence and interacted with the congressman. Godwin also allegedly yelled at staff members at the Virginia Beach office.

Should he be convicted, Godwin faces up to 10 years in prison.