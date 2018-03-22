Airline crew member had 9 pounds of coke in his pants

March 22 (UPI) -- Customs officials at a New York airport said an airline crew member on a flight from Jamaica was found to be hiding 9 pounds of cocaine inside his pants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Jamaican citizen Hugh Hall was a crew member on a Fly Jamaica Airways flight that arrived March 17 at John F. Kennedy International Airport from Montego Bay.

Hugh presented himself for inspection upon arriving in New York and he was taken to a private search room, where officers found four packages of cocaine taped to his legs under his pants.

The cocaine weighed about 9 pounds and had an estimated street value of $160,000.

"This seizure is another example of our CBP officers being ever vigilant in protecting the United States from the distribution of illicit drugs," said Leon Hayward, acting director of CBP's New York Field Operations.

Hall was arrested on suspicion if importation of a controlled substance and turned over to Homeland Security investigations.